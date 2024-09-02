CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $45,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $515,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.72. 2,988,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,819. The company has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.84 and its 200-day moving average is $310.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

