CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $80,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $492.63. 1,097,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,579. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.69 and its 200 day moving average is $414.94.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

