CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 579,195 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,854,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,195 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 1.1% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 1.18% of Nutrien worth $297,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.42. 1,374,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,162. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.