CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 7,094 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $51,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $208.69.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

