CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,179,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,549 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial comprises about 2.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $643,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,803,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,307,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548,114 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,568,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

MFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. 1,212,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,811. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

