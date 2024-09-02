Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNK. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000.

Shares of CNK opened at $27.38 on Monday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

