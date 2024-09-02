CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 92.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. CION Investment has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.36 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 48.50%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

