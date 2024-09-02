Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Citi Trends Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.39. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Citi Trends news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,159,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,867,875.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,159,362 shares in the company, valued at $51,867,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $359,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 282,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,980.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 510,961 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,948. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Citi Trends by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 37,107 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 24.9% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

