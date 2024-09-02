Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after purchasing an additional 645,835 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,800,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $233.42. 389,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.66. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

