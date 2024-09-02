Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 725 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,066 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. 2,539,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.