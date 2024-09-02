Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $116.50. 2,058,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

