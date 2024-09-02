Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

CRM stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.90. 10,507,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.13.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

