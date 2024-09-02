Claro Advisors LLC Sells 9,240 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. 613,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,862. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $115.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

