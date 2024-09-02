Clayton Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,695 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $258.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

