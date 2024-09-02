Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $16.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.1% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $164.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

