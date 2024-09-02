Clayton Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $86.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

