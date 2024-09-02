Clayton Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,882 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

