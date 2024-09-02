Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,906. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

