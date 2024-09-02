Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,320,000 after purchasing an additional 317,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $409,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,087,000 after buying an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125,648 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,383,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,090. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.