CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,616 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of CME Group worth $49,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $215.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

