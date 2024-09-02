Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) Plans Final Dividend of $0.12

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Codan’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Codan news, insider Sarah Adam-Gedge bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.75 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of A$53,750.00 ($36,317.57). 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Codan Company Profile

Codan Limited develops technology solutions for United Nations organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, government departments, individuals, and small-scale miners. It operates through Communications and Metal Detection segments. The Communications segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communication equipment that consists of DTC radio solutions for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications; and Zetron communications solutions.

