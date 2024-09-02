Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CNS stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,957,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 3,638.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,276 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,649 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

