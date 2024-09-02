CoinLoan Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. CoinLoan has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $19.28 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

