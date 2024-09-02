Coinmetro Token (XCM) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $208,624.60 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,612.29 or 1.00022413 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,480,194 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official message board is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 327,480,193.95 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.03264207 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $227,109.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

