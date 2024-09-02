Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,759 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.87% of Colliers International Group worth $47,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at $6,970,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 93.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $147.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.