Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $40,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE APD opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.46. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

