Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 167,892 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of CVS Health worth $41,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 23,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 661,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,252,000 after acquiring an additional 154,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

