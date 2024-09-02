Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $41.37 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $41,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

