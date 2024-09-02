Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 256,157 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,157 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $195,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $165.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

