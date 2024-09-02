Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 250.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 81,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 367,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 44,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CYH opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $757.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

