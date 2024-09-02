Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,188 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.44 and its 200-day moving average is $271.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.