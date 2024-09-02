Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDTTW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

