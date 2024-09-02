Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDTTW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
About Conduit Pharmaceuticals
