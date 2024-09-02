Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

