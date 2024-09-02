Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 111,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,403,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,724,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.