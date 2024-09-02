Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.60. 2,373,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $174.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.