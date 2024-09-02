Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $298,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

