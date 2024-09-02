Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $361.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $362.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

