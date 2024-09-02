Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 838,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.53. 2,472,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,576. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.