Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after acquiring an additional 229,550 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $763,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $78.24. 1,176,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

