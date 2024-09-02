Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

MPC traded up $6.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,053. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.32.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

