Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 263.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after buying an additional 161,762 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $133,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 287,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $15,437,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,662,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 474,693 shares of company stock valued at $25,067,629. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,349. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

