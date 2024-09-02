Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 137.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

MU traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,819,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,033. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.