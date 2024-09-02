Convergence Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,577. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.68. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

