Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 792.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $90.13.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

