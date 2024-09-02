Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.92 on Monday, hitting $146.73. 3,359,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

