Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 28,805 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 1,446,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

