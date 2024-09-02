Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 140,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after purchasing an additional 534,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.96. 4,919,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

