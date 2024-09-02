Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Corpay Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAY traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $315.55. 649,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.84.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

