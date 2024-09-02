Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.1% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $892.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.58. The company has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $539.31 and a one year high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

