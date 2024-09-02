Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BASE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,087 shares of company stock valued at $651,216. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BASE traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 463,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,070. The stock has a market cap of $987.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

